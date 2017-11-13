NYPD: Man fatally shot by police after stabbing 2 women

New York City police officers have shot and killed a man at a Bronx home for the at-risk and homeless after authorities say he stabbed two female security guards who worked there.

Police say two officers were responding to a report of a stabbing at the home Monday night when they encountered the man in the lobby armed with a knife.

Police say both officers shot the suspect multiple times after he ignored repeated orders to drop the knife and stepped toward them. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.