Oklahoma Democrats finding success in special elections

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent success of Democrats in deep-red Oklahoma amid continuing state budget problems will be put to a further test Tuesday in special elections for three previously Republican-held state legislative seats.

The races are in suburban districts in Oklahoma City and Tulsa where Republicans have nearly 2-to-1 registration advantages, but come at a time of voter frustration over years of state budget shortfalls and recent scandals that have led to the resignation of Republican incumbents.