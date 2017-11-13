Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in Atlanta concert shooting

ATLANTA — Authorities say a shooting at a concert in downtown Atlanta has left two people dead and two people wounded.

Atlanta Police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told news outlets that officers responding to a report at the Masquerade at Underground Atlanta found four people shot Sunday night. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the two remaining victims were bystanders who were shot in their legs and are expected to recover.

Police believe a lone man targeted two people before fleeing. Police are seeking the suspect and asking for witnesses to come forward.