Police: 2-year-old survives Detroit-area crash that killed 4

HARPER WOODS, Mich. — A 2-year-old child who was buckled into a car safety seat was the only survivor of a freeway crash in suburban Detroit early Monday morning that killed four other people, police said.

The sport utility vehicle was passing other vehicles at a high speed in the left eastbound lane of Interstate 94 in Harper Woods about 1 a.m. Monday when the driver lost control, crossed three lanes and hit a bridge, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

Four people inside ranging in age from 18 to 25 years and who were not wearing seatbelts died instantly, police said. At least two of them were ejected from the SUV during the crash. The child passenger suffered as minor injuries.

"The baby was in the car seat," witness John Wade told WXYZ-TV. "That was the only thing that probably ... saved the baby."

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours on Monday morning following the crash.