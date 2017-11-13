Police: Man shoots doctor outside hospital, kills himself

MASSILLON, Ohio — Police say a man shot a doctor in an Ohio hospital parking lot before killing himself.

The police chief in Massillon (MAS'-ih-luhn) says it appears the doctor was shot twice Monday afternoon while walking to his vehicle.

Police Chief Keith Moser says the doctor was in surgery at the hospital, but he didn't know the severity of his injuries.

He says the shooter had parked next to the doctor's vehicle and that he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A man who lives near Affinity Medical Center tells The Independent newspaper he heard about six shots Monday afternoon.