Prosecutor: Police shoot vehicle to stop it, killing driver

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities say a police officer responding to a report of possible gunfire fired shots at a vehicle to stop it from leaving, killing the driver.

The Bristol County district attorney's office says Fall River police saw multiple vehicles leaving the area after responding to the scene on Sunday night.

Authorities say the officer shot at a car to keep it from leaving. The 19-year-old driver, Larry Ruiz-Barreto, of New Bedford, was struck. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.