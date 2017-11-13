Puerto Rico seeks $94 billion in federal aid after hurricane

WASHINGTON — Puerto Rico's governor is asking the federal government for $94.4 billion as the island struggles to recover from the damage inflicted by Hurricane Maria.

Ricardo Rosello also urged Congress to adopt a tax overhaul plan that addresses the territory's specific needs to avoid an exodus of the companies that currently generate 42 per cent of the island's gross domestic product.

The governor said Monday that he will formally make his request to the White House and Congress, along with a report with a detailed assessment of damage. Much of Puerto Rico is still without power and thousands of U.S. citizens are homeless.