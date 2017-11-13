Report: Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during campaign

WASHINGTON — The Atlantic is reporting that President Donald Trump's oldest son communicated with the Twitter account behind WikiLeaks, exchanging direct messages during the 2016 election about leaked emails from Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign and other issues.

The report details several direct messages between WikiLeaks and Donald Trump Jr., including requests to push out tweets highlighting the website's work. The website released stolen email messages from top Democrats during the campaign.

Democrats swiftly reacted to the report, saying Trump Jr. should provide more information. Democratic congressman Adam Schiff says the report "demonstrates once again a willingness by the highest levels of the Trump campaign to accept foreign assistance."