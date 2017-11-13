News / World

Seoul: N. Koreans fired 40 shots at defector, hit him with 5

South Korean army soldiers talks with a medical doctor as he prepares to treat an unidentified injured person, unseen, believed to be a North Korean soldier, at a hospital in Suwon, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. North Korean soldiers shot at and wounded a fellow soldier who was crossing a jointly controlled area at the heavily guarded border to defect to South Korea on Monday, the South's military said. (Lee Jung-son/Newsis via AP)

South Korean army soldiers talks with a medical doctor as he prepares to treat an unidentified injured person, unseen, believed to be a North Korean soldier, at a hospital in Suwon, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. North Korean soldiers shot at and wounded a fellow soldier who was crossing a jointly controlled area at the heavily guarded border to defect to South Korea on Monday, the South's military said. (Lee Jung-son/Newsis via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Seoul says four North Korean soldiers fired 40 rounds at a comrade fleeing south and hit him five times in the first shootout at the jointly controlled area of the heavily fortified border since 1984.

South Korea's military said Tuesday the soldier first drove a jeep before he left the vehicle and crossed the Joint Security Area inside the Demilitarized Zone during his defection on Monday.

It says he was found beneath a pile of leaves and that South Korean troops crawled there to recover him. A U.N. Command helicopter later transported him to a South Korean hospital. He suffered internal injuries but his condition is not considered life-threatening.

The area is jointly controlled by the American-led U.N. Command and by North Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular