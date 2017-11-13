Seoul: N. Koreans fired at soldier as he defected to South

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says North Korean soldiers shot at and injured a fellow soldier who was crossing a border village to defect to the South.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement the North Korean soldier was being taken to a hospital after crossing the border village of Panmunjom on Monday.

It's rare for a North Korean soldier to defect via Panmunjom and be shot by fellow North Korean soldiers.

It wasn't known how serious the soldier's injury was.