Somaliland votes for new president amid tight contest

MOGADISHU, Somalia — People in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Somaliland are voting Monday to elect their fifth president Monday as the ruling party faces a strong challenge from opposition candidates.

More than 700,000 registered voters are expected to cast their votes at more than 1,600 polling stations across Somaliland amid tight security in the peaceful enclave.

This election will be the first in Africa one to use iris-scan biometric technology to prevent anyone from voting more than once, said Somaliland's electoral officials.