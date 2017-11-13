Stocks waver between small gains and losses in early trade
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
US stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in early trading Monday. Investors are sizing up the latest company earnings and deal news, including a report that Hasbro has made an offer to buy rival toymaker Mattel. Health care and industrial companies are down the most.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,582 as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8 points, less than 0.1
LET'S PLAY TOGETHER: Toymaker Mattel soared 19
SHOPPING MALLS: GGP climbed 5.6
UNDER THE WEATHER: Several drugmakers and health insurers were trading lower. Mylan fell 41 cents, or 1.1
GE DIVIDEND: General Electric slumped 3.1
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.38
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 6 cents to $56.80 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 8 cents to $63.44 in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.41 yen from 113.54 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1664 from $1.1618. The pound slid to $1.3088 from $1.3126 as investors worried that British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a rebellion within her own party over the handling of the Brexit talks.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX shed 0.4