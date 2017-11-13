Storm sweeps cars into the sea on Greek island of Symi

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities are rushing fire brigade teams to the Aegean Sea island of Symi after flooding following heavy rainfall swept cars into the sea, inundated buildings and cut the power supply.

Authorities said that about 10 cars were swept into the sea in the island's main harbour on Monday. Officials were investigating a report that one man was missing.

The fire brigade says it is sending firefighters with water pumping equipment and fire engines to the island, which has no fire station of its own. Other government agencies are also sending teams to Symi to assess the damage.