Sudan's president, wanted by the ICC, visits Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda — Sudan's president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, arrived in Uganda Monday on a two-day official visit.

As a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC, Uganda has an obligation to arrest Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's Darfur region.

But Uganda's government says the Sudanese leader is immune from arrest as a head of state.

Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that during al-Bashir's visit "areas of co-operation will be discussed, including trade and investment, agriculture, regional peace and security as well as international matters of mutual interest."