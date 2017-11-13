Sudan's president, wanted by the ICC, visits Uganda
KAMPALA, Uganda — Sudan's president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, arrived in Uganda Monday on a two-day official visit.
As a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC, Uganda has an obligation to arrest Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's Darfur region.
But Uganda's government says the Sudanese leader is immune from arrest as a head of state.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has led criticism of the ICC, calling it "useless" during his inauguration in May 2016, an event that al-Bashir attended.