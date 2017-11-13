Suit: Hospital wrongly released man hours before 3 slayings
A
A
Share via Email
DAYTON, Ohio — A wrongful death lawsuit alleges that an Ohio man previously imprisoned for killing his pregnant girlfriend was improperly discharged from a hospital hours before fatally shooting three people.
The Dayton Daily News reports the lawsuit by the three victims' estates says the defendant, 62-year-old Muhammad Shabazz Ali, was evaluated at a hospital last year after saying he needed medicine so he wouldn't hurt anyone. The lawsuit alleges a
Ali, who previously was known as Robert Ford Jr., is charged with aggravated murder and other counts in the Dayton slayings. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the potential death penalty case.
___
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax council to debate code of conduct, one councillor's alleged breach
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
A Syrian man gave $120,000 to Canada to migrate here. Then he died. Now his family is out of luck
-