Sydney ferry named Ferry McFerryface after 'Boaty' overruled
A
A
Share via Email
SYDNEY, Australia — The last of a new fleet of Sydney Harbor ferries will be christened Ferry McFerryface — Sydney's second most popular choice after the now famous jokey Mc-moniker, Boaty McBoatface, the state government said on Tuesday.
Officials overruled the trend-setting
The British vessel was ultimately christened Sir David Attenborough in
"Given 'Boaty' was already taken by another vessel, we've gone with the next most popular name nominated by Sydneysiders," Constance said in a statement.
"Ferry McFerryface will be the
Ferry McFerryface joins the ranks of Trainy McTrainface, a Swedish express train, and Horsey McHorseface, a Sydney racehorse, after an international online trend started by a suggestion from a former BBC radio host.
Sydney residents have been encouraged for the past year to name the six new ferries through the Name Your Ferry
The remainder have been named after prominent Sydney Aborigines Bungaree and Pemulwuy and Australian medical doctors Victor Chan, Catherine Hamlin and Fred Hollows.