Texas Rep. Gene Green says he won't seek re-election

AUSTIN, Texas — Veteran Democratic Rep. Gene Green — a key reason Houston has become America's largest Hispanic city without a Hispanic member of Congress — is retiring.

Green becomes the sixth longtime Texas congressman to announce he's giving up his seat, and the second Democrat.

The 70-year-old said in a statement Monday that he's "confident that I still have the support of my constituents and would be successful if I ran for another term" but wanted to spend more time with his family.

Green was first elected to Congress in 1992 and has never lost a district originally drawn to empower Hispanic voters. It's now nearly 80 per cent Latino.