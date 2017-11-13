The Latest: Earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills over 400

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on a powerful earthquake near the Iran-Iraq border that has killed more than 400 people (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake near the Iraq-Iran border has killed over 400 people across both countries, sent residents fleeing their homes into the night and was felt as far away as the Mediterranean coast.

Iran's western Kermanshah province bore the brunt of the temblor Sunday night, with authorities saying Monday that the quake killed 407 people in Iran and injured 6,700. Kermanshah is a rural, mountainous region where residents rely mainly on farming.

Iraq's Interior Ministry says the earthquake killed at least seven people and injured 535 in the country's northern Kurdish region.

The quake was centred 19 miles (31 kilometres ) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey.