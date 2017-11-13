The Latest: Louis C.K.'s manager: 'What I did was wrong'

NEW YORK — The Latest on The Latest on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against men in the entertainment and media industries (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Louis C.K.'s longtime manager is apologizing for not taking complaints about his client's sexual misconduct more seriously.

Dave Becky says in a lengthy statement Monday that he misunderstood the nature of the allegations by a female comedy duo in 2002. The two said C.K. masturbated in front of them without their consent. The allegations by Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov were among several included in a New York Times report last week about C.K.'s history of misconduct.

Becky said he sought discretion from the women at the time because he considered the issue one of infidelity for his married client.

He said Monday, "what I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry."

___

4 p.m.

The group editor of DC Comics has been fired amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Warner Bros and DC Entertainment announced Monday that editor Eddie Berganza has been fired. The statement added that DC Comics was "committed to eradicating harassment." The firing comes in the wake of a BuzzFeed report last week that included on-the-record accounts of Berganza sticking his tongue in the mouth of one female employee and repeatedly trying to kiss another female employee.