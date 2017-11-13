The Latest: Parents condemn Penn State frat in son's death

The Latest on the investigation into the February death of a Penn State student after an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing ritual at a fraternity (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The parents of a student fatally injured at a Penn State fraternity in February say newly uncovered evidence shows their son's would-be fraternity brothers engaged in egregious behaviour .

The Centre County prosecutor announced Monday that investigators had recovered deleted security camera footage from the basement of Beta Theta Pi.

District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller says the new evidence enabled police to determine that 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, was given at least 18 drinks over less than 90 minutes.

It also resulted in charges against 10 additional defendants, bringing the total to at least two dozen.

James and Evelyn Piazza say the fraternity members facing charges had to know that all that alcohol put their son at risk.

___

2:30 p.m.

Investigators are filing new charges after recovering deleted security camera footage taken in a Penn State fraternity house the night a pledge consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffered fatal injuries.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced Monday that the new evidence enabled police to determine that 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza was given at least 18 drinks over less than 90 minutes.

Piazza, an engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, was found to have suffered a fractured skull, shattered spleen and other injuries.

Miller says the new footage is the basis for charges against 10 additional defendants, as well as seven who'd been charged previously.