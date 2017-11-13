This Week: Consumer prices, Wal-Mart earns, housing starts
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
JUST A BLIP?
Economists expect that a gauge of U.S. consumer prices edged higher in October after a big jump the previous month.
The Labor Department's consumer price index, due out Wednesday, is projected to show a gain of 0.1
Consumer price index, monthly
May -0.1
June 0.0
July 0.1
Aug. 0.4
Sept. 0.5
Oct. (est.) 0.1
Source: FactSet
ON A ROLL
Wall Street expects another strong quarterly report card from Wal-Mart Stores.
The world's largest retailer posted improved earnings and revenue in the first half of its current fiscal year. The company has been scaling back new store growth in the U.S. and focusing on its online business as it takes on Amazon.com and more traditional rivals, like Target. Wal-Mart serves up its third-quarter results Thursday.
EYE ON CONSTRUCTION
The Commerce Department issues its latest monthly tally of new residential construction starts Friday.
Construction of new homes and apartments slid 4.7
Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
May 1,129,000
June 1,217,000
July 1,185,000
Aug. 1,183,000
Sept. 1,127,000
Oct. (est.) 1,190,000
Source: FactSet
