UK prime minister says Putin aims to 'weaponize' information

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain and its allies will work together to fight Russian actions that threaten the international order.

May, in remarks released ahead of her speech for the Lord Mayor's banquet in London on Monday night, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "seeking to weaponize information."

She also took aim at Putin for annexing Crimea, fomenting conflict in eastern Ukraine, violating the airspace of European countries, and for alleged cyber-espionage that has included meddling in elections and hacking the Danish Ministry of Defence .

May said: "You underestimate the resilience of our democracies, the enduring attraction of free and open societies, and the commitment of Western nations to the alliances that bind us."