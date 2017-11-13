Young Dutch woman convicted of supporting terrorism

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A 22-year-old Dutch woman who travelled to Syria and Iraq to support her family while her husband fought with the Islamic State extremist group has been convicted of supporting terrorist acts and sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

A court in Rotterdam suspended 13 months of Laura Hansen's sentence, meaning she won't have to go to prison following Monday's conviction since she spent a year in pretrial detention.

Hansen travelled with her husband and two young children to IS-controlled territory in September 2015.