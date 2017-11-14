3 Wisconsin juvenile prison workers hurt in assaults
MADISON, Wis. — Three Wisconsin juvenile prison workers were hurt in two separate attacks by inmates during the weekend, the latest in a string of incidents that come as the state struggles to implement a federal court order requiring it to drastically reduce the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles on its juvenile inmates.
The state Corrections Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department are investigating the attacks that happened Saturday at the Lincoln Hills prison. One employee was hurt in an assault Saturday morning and two others were injured in separate assaults the same afternoon, Corrections Department spokesman Tristan Cook said Tuesday.
All three workers sought medical attention and were released, Cook said. Neither he nor the Sheriff's Department had any details about the nature of the assaults.
The attacks come as the Corrections Department works to comply with a July federal court order stemming from a class-action lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and Juvenile Law Center filed on behalf of inmates. The Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake prisons, which share a campus in Irma about 20 miles (30
The Corrections Department told U.S. District Judge James Peterson in a court filing Friday that attacks at the prisons are the fault of a "small percentage of the youth." The department is working on a program targeting the most disruptive inmates, which may involve moving them from the juvenile prisons, attorney Sam Hall told the court.
The judge, who had asked for updates on prison conditions amid reports of violence since his order, has not responded since Friday's filings.
