Alaska Air cites Trump policy in ending flights to Havana
A
A
Share via Email
SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines says it will soon end flights to Havana, and it is citing the Trump administration's new restrictions on travel to the island nation.
The airline said Tuesday that its last flight between Los Angeles and the Cuban capital is planned for Jan. 22.
Last week, the administration put into effect rules that ended so-called people-to-people travel, which had let individual Americans visit Cuba without going through a sponsoring group or university.
Alaska says 80
The Seattle-based airline began flying to Havana in January.