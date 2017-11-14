News / World

Baltimore officers testify during administrative trial

Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson leaves the University of Baltimore Learning Commons Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, after being found not guilty on all administrative charges related to his transportation of Freddie Gray, the black man whose death in custody sparked riots in the city. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson leaves the University of Baltimore Learning Commons Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, after being found not guilty on all administrative charges related to his transportation of Freddie Gray, the black man whose death in custody sparked riots in the city. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore police officers say a superior's decision to put a black man in a van in handcuffs and shackles but without a seatbelt was reasonable and based on safety concerns because the man was combative and a crowd that gathered was a threat to officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports Edward Nero and Garrett Miller testified Tuesday at a hearing for Lt. Brian Rice for his role in the transport in 2015 of Freddie Gray, who died of a neck injury suffered in the van.

Nero and Miller also said that at that time, they'd never seen an arrestee placed in a seatbelt.

A board of officers is considering administrative charges against Rice. If it convicts him of any charge, the police commissioner can fire Rice or otherwise discipline him.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular