Baltimore officers testify during administrative trial

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore police officers say a superior's decision to put a black man in a van in handcuffs and shackles but without a seatbelt was reasonable and based on safety concerns because the man was combative and a crowd that gathered was a threat to officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports Edward Nero and Garrett Miller testified Tuesday at a hearing for Lt. Brian Rice for his role in the transport in 2015 of Freddie Gray, who died of a neck injury suffered in the van.

Nero and Miller also said that at that time, they'd never seen an arrestee placed in a seatbelt.

A board of officers is considering administrative charges against Rice. If it convicts him of any charge, the police commissioner can fire Rice or otherwise discipline him.

