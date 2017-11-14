Body found in Tampa neighbourhood where 3 have been slain
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found early Tuesday in a Florida
Tampa police said they're investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights
Three people were fatally shot in the
Police have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect. In a security video taken moments after Benjamin Mitchell became the first victim on Oct. 9, the suspect is running from the scene.
"I've come up with four reasons why this person is running," Police Chief Brian Dugan said last month. "One, they may be late for dinner. Two, they're out exercising. Three, they heard gunshots. And number four, they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell."
Two days after Mitchell, 22, was shot, Monica Hoffa, 32, was gunned down. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. Police patrolling nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene to find Naiboa dead.
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn told officers at a briefing last month to hunt the suspect down and "bring his head to me."
Seminole Heights is a working-class
Residents and business owners have said there are car burglaries and fights between kids, but nothing like this.