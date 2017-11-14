Boy, 3, accidentally shoots himself, is in stable condition

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police say a 3-year-old boy shot and wounded himself after he found a loaded firearm at his Minnesota home.

St. Cloud police say they are looking for the boy's 28-year-old father who could be facing charges of negligently storing a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun. Authorities say the boy is in stable condition.

Police were called to the home Monday on a report that a child was bleeding. As officers were responding, they learned that a woman had taken her child to the hospital and that the boy had been shot.