Colorado city settles case over warrantless police searches
LONGMONT, Colo. — A Colorado city has reached a settlement with residents of a subsidized housing apartment complex whose homes were searched by police without warrants.
The City of Longmont said Tuesday it agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado on behalf of building tenants who were subjected to drug searches by a K-9 unit in May 2017.
According to the settlement, Longmont agreed to pay the tenants and their lawyers $210,000. The city also will take input from the ACLU on search policies and hold a public forum to address the incident.
The city also released a statement confirming that the tenants didn't consent to the search.
ACLU attorneys say their clients still are considering action against the Longmont Housing Authority, which requested the searches.
