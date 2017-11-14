Deputies: Girl, 15, killed in Alabama hunting accident

ADGER, Ala. — Authorities say a teenage girl has been killed during a hunting accident in Alabama.

News outlets report the 15-year-old was shot on Monday about 20 miles (32 kilometres ) southwest of Birmingham.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies believe the girl and an adult family friend had been on a youth hunt. Authorities say the girl climbed down from a tree stand while they prepared to leave. As the friend passed down her rifle, deputies say the gun fired and struck the 15-year-old.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately released.