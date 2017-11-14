Ecuador VP to face trial in Odebrecht corruption case

QUITO, Ecuador — A court in Ecuador has paved the way for a criminal trial to begin against the nation's vice-president in an alleged corruption plot involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

A judge with the National Justice Court announced Tuesday that Jorge Glas and 12 other defendants should be tried and could face up to 5 years in jail if convicted.

Glas was jailed in early October after the Supreme Court ordered him detained while being investigated for allegedly taking bribes from Odebrecht.

Glas has denied ever receiving any money from Odebrecht and refuses to give up his post.