Endangered Florida panther hit, killed by vehicle

LABELLE, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the male panther's remains were found Monday in Hendry County, just north of the Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area. Officials say the panther was 6 years old.

It's the 21st fatal collision this year, out of 26 total panther deaths. Biologists will study the panther's remains.