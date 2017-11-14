Ex-Paterson mayor gets 5 years in prison for misconduct
PATERSON, N.J. — A tearful former mayor of New Jersey's third-largest city apologized and said he was embarrassed before a judge sentenced him to five years in prison for directing city employees to do work at a warehouse leased by his daughter and nephew.
The judge on Tuesday also ordered former Paterson Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres to forfeit future public employment and pay the city $10,000. Torres had pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit official misconduct.
The Democrat said his lack of judgment led to the charges and he said he was sorry.
Torres served five terms on Paterson's City Council before he was elected mayor in 2002 over incumbent Martin Barnes. Barnes pleaded guilty and went to prison for charges stemming from a kickback scheme.
