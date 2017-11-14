Ex-Paterson mayor gets 5 years in prison for misconduct

PATERSON, N.J. — A tearful former mayor of New Jersey's third-largest city apologized and said he was embarrassed before a judge sentenced him to five years in prison for directing city employees to do work at a warehouse leased by his daughter and nephew.

The judge on Tuesday also ordered former Paterson Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres to forfeit future public employment and pay the city $10,000. Torres had pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit official misconduct.

The Democrat said his lack of judgment led to the charges and he said he was sorry.