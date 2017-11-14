Experienced skydiver dies after parachute fails to open

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Authorities say an experienced skydiver died at a Florida airport after his parachute failed to open.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the 36-year-old man died Monday afternoon at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport.

Zephyrhills police says the man had been jumping with Skydive City, which is located at the airport. Police say the man had made more than 250 jumps.

Investigators haven't determined why the parachute didn't open. The Federal Aviation Administration and Zephyrhills police will continue to investigate.

A telephone message seeking comment from Skydive City wasn't immediately returned.

