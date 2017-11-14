Florida college probes group texts attacking immigrants

MIAMI — A Florida college says it is investigating reports that the school's Republican student chapter used a text-messaging group to offend immigrant classmates and mock victims of the Charlottesville rally attack.

Florida International University's spokeswoman Maydel Santana said on Tuesday the student affairs' division had no record of previous reports implicating the College Republicans.

A former club leader said he notified student affairs in April about similar chats. Student Mauricio Pons made the claim as he announced he was stepping down as vice chairman because of the "hate speech."