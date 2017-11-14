GM's rental service reaches Baltimore, helping 'gig' economy

BALTIMORE — General Motors has formally launched its Maven Gig car-rental service in Baltimore.

The service lets people rent cars to do odd jobs, like ride-hailing for Lyft or delivering food for GrubHub.

The company said Tuesday in a statement that it expects 400 vehicles to be available in the fleet by year's end.

The company said its service will help fuel Baltimore's growing "gig" economy and will especially help freelance drivers who don't own a car.

Maven Gig is now in eight American cities, including Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C