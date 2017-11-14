How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

Slumping energy stocks pulled the broader market slightly lower Tuesday, erasing small gains from the day before.

A sharp drop in crude oil prices weighed down the energy sector. Disappointing results or outlooks from retailers and other companies also weighed on the market. Utilities and consumer goods companies rose.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5.97 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,578.87.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 30.23 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 23,409.47.

The Nasdaq composite slid 19.72 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,737.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 3.81 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 1,471.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 3.43 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Dow is down 12.74 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 13.07 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 4.02 points, or 0.3 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 340.04 points, or 15.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,646.87 points, or 18.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,354.75 points, or 25.2 per cent .