Ice rink, lacking curb appeal, banned from Statehouse lawn
A
A
Share via Email
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Officials in Vermont's capital are rejecting a request to keep a popular ice rink on the front lawn of the Statehouse, saying it lacks the curb appeal suitable for the property.
Montpelier officials say wooden fencing that framed the rink last year was out of place next to the Statehouse, prompting the denial this year. Assistant City Manager Sue Allen says building commission members thought the fencing was unattractive and "looked like a horse stable."
The Put a Rink on It Committee says the rink earned an 87
City leaders tell the Times Argus prospective sites include the Vermont College of Fine Arts and Montpelier High School.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Meeting halfway: Halifax developer proposes to grow Willow Tree development
-
Proposed limits for THC blood level while driving 'would criminalize many': Lawyers
-
Living in fear: Family of Halifax murder victim speak out about case
-
Okotoks home owner's doorbell video leads to capture of alleged invader