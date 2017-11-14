Indian city rounds up beggars ahead of visit by Ivanka Trump

HYDERABAD, India — Authorities in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad are rounding up beggars ahead of a visit by Ivanka Trump.

Over the past week, more than 200 beggars have been transported to separate male and female shelter homes located on the grounds of two city prisons. Authorities have been strictly enforcing a begging ban on the city's streets and in other public places.

The crackdown seems to be having the desired effect, with most of the city's thousands of beggars vanishing from sight.

Trump is a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.