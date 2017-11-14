Iraqi Kurds seek talks after federal court bars secession
A
A
Share via Email
BAGHDAD — Iraq's self-ruled Kurdish region says a federal court ruling that bars secession "must become a basis" for dialogue with the central government following September's divisive independence referendum.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Kurdish regional government says "we respect" the Nov. 6 decision by the Supreme Federal Court, an indication they may be willing to back down in the standoff with Baghdad.
More than 90
Baghdad has said the Kurds must annul the vote before any negotiations.