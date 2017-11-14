Israel deploys rocket defence amid threats by Gaza militants
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — Israel's military says it deployed a rocket
It said on Tuesday that an Iron Dome battery was deployed, without elaborating. The system defends against short-range rockets, and intercepted hundreds of projectiles fired by Palestinian militants during the 2014 Gaza war.
The move follows a warning by Israel's prime minister and military to Gaza militants against attacks.
Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed militant group in Gaza, has vowed revenge for the demolition of one of its attack tunnels last month that crossed into Israel.
It was a rare flare-up along the tense border, which has remained mostly quiet since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.
During the fighting, Gaza gunmen on several occasions infiltrated Israel through a tunnel network.