Italy pushes Milan bid to host European Medicines Agency

MILAN — Italy's president hopes that Milan wins the right to host the hotly sought-after European Medicines Agency, which has to be relocated from London due to Britain's divorce from the European Union.

President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that a winning bid for Milan would "constitute another step forward for this city's role in Europe," as it seeks to position itself as a centre of excellence for medicine, nutrition and health issues. Mattarella spoke at the inauguration of a new campus for the Humanitas medical school, which opened in 2014.