Japan's economy logs 1.4 per cent annual growth in July-Sept
TOKYO — Japan reports its economy expanded at a 1.4
The preliminary data mark the seventh straight quarter of growth for the world's third-largest economy, the longest period of expansion since 2001. But growth slowed from a 2.6
The Cabinet Office reported Wednesday that strong exports helped offset relatively weak household demand. Corporate investment also helped drive growth in demand, despite a decline in public spending.
In quarterly terms the economy grew 0.3
Household demand — the lion's share of business activity — remains fragile thanks to sluggish growth in wages. Private consumption fell 0.5