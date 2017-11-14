Jeffrey Toobin writing book about Trump and Russia
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jeffrey Toobin's next book will be a probe into Donald Trump's election.
The author and CNN commentator will write about alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia and the investigations by Congress and special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.
Toobin's books include
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Living in fear: Family of Halifax murder victim speak out about case
-
Okotoks home owner's doorbell video leads to capture of alleged invader
-
Meeting halfway: Halifax developer proposes to grow Willow Tree development
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'