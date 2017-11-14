News / World

Jeffrey Toobin writing book about Trump and Russia

FILE - In this April 4, 2016 file photo, author and CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin arrives at the "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Toobin‚Äôs next book will be a probe into Donald Trump‚Äôs election. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Toobin's next book will be a probe into Donald Trump's election.

The author and CNN commentator will write about alleged collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia and the investigations by Congress and special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.

Toobin's books include bestsellers such as "The Nine," about the U.S. Supreme Court, and "The Run of His Life: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson."

