Judge sets tentative date for 2nd trial in Holly Bobo death

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A judge has set a tentative trial date for a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing a Tennessee nursing student who disappeared from her rural home more than six years ago.

Judge C. Creed McGinley said he plans to hold the trial of John Dylan Adams during the last week of May 2018. Adams is charged in the case of Holly Bobo, who was 20 when she was reported missing from her home in Parsons, Tennessee, about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) southeast of Nashville.