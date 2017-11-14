Jury in NYC jail guard union case says it's deadlocked

NEW YORK — Jurors who complained of a deadlock have been sent back to work at the bribery trial of the former head of the nation's largest municipal jail guard union.

The Manhattan federal court jury said in a note Tuesday that it was stuck in its discussion of charges against 57-year-old Norman Seabrook.

Judge Andrew Carter directed the jurors to keep an open mind and continue to deliberate.

Seabrook has been on trial for the past month on charges that he accepted a $60,000 bribe in return for investing $20 million in union money with a hedge fund.

Seabrook's lawyer says he made a reasonable investment for his union and acted legally.