Kentucky community mourns death of 4 in small plane crash
A
A
Share via Email
GLASGOW, Ky. — A small Kentucky community is mourning the deaths of all four killed aboard a small plane that crashed on a flight from Tennessee.
State police Trooper Jeremy Hodges told the Bowling Green Daily News three men were pronounced dead at Sunday's crash site of a Piper PA-32 in rural Barren County. Authorities say the fourth victim, a boy, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The dead were identified as 41-year-old Kyle P. Stewart, 40-year-old Quinton "Doug" Whitaker, 41-year-old Scott T. Foster and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster.
Mayor Eddie Girdler of Somerset says the four community members were returning from a hunting trip and their deaths leave a void in that community. Stewart was a dentist, Whitaker a Somerset police chaplain, Foster an attorney and Noah a high school sophomore.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'
-
Proposed limits for THC blood level while driving 'would criminalize many': Lawyers
-
Living in fear: Family of Halifax murder victim speak out about case
-
Okotoks home owner's doorbell video leads to capture of alleged invader