Kentucky community mourns death of 4 in small plane crash

GLASGOW, Ky. — A small Kentucky community is mourning the deaths of all four killed aboard a small plane that crashed on a flight from Tennessee.

State police Trooper Jeremy Hodges told the Bowling Green Daily News three men were pronounced dead at Sunday's crash site of a Piper PA-32 in rural Barren County. Authorities say the fourth victim, a boy, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The dead were identified as 41-year-old Kyle P. Stewart, 40-year-old Quinton "Doug" Whitaker, 41-year-old Scott T. Foster and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster.