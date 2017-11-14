Key UN committee condemns North Korea for not aiding people

A key U.N. committee has approved a resolution condemning North Korea for diverting its resources to pursue nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles instead of helping its people, over half of whom are in need of food and medical care.

The resolution was adopted without a vote Tuesday by the General Assembly's human rights committee. It now goes to the 193-member assembly which is certain to adopt it in December.

On behalf of the EU, Estonia's deputy U.N. ambassador Minna-Liina Lind accused North Korea of committing serious human rights violations "in a widespread and systematic way."