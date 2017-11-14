Land policies to be tested in Bundy standoff trial in Vegas
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — A trial is set to start for Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant over a 2014 armed standoff against government agents.
Opening arguments are due Tuesday in Las Vegas.
The 71-year-old Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne are accused of leading a self-styled militia to stop federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy's cattle from public rangeland.
Bundy refuses to pay grazing fees to a federal government that he maintains has no authority over land in the states.
The four defendants sought to be released to a halfway house during trial.
The judge on Monday granted the request only to Ryan Bundy. He's serving as his own attorney and argued he was hampered in preparing his case in jail.