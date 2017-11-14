Land policies to be tested in Bundy standoff trial in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A trial is set to start for Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and a co-defendant over a 2014 armed standoff against government agents.

Opening arguments are due Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The 71-year-old Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne are accused of leading a self-styled militia to stop federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy's cattle from public rangeland.

Bundy refuses to pay grazing fees to a federal government that he maintains has no authority over land in the states.

The four defendants sought to be released to a halfway house during trial.