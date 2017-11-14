Mall of America stabbing suspect has mental illness history

MINNEAPOLIS — A man charged with stabbing two shoppers at the Mall of America has a history of mental illness.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Mahad Abdiraham with two counts of assault causing great bodily harm.

The complaint says Abdiraham began slashing a 19-year-old man as the victim was coming out of a dressing room Sunday at Macy's. The man was cut in the face, head and arms and had to undergo a blood transfusion.

The complaint says the victim's 25-year-old brother tried to help and was cut in the hands and back, requiring 42 stiches.

Abdiraham's initial court appearance is Wednesday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.